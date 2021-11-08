All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida121011214928
Carolina10910183920
N.Y. Rangers13733173337
Washington12624164232
Toronto13751153440
Philadelphia10622143225
Columbus10730143228
Tampa Bay11632143535
Detroit13652143944
N.Y. Islanders10532122725
New Jersey10532122630
Buffalo12552123636
Pittsburgh10433113332
Boston9540102526
Ottawa1137172840
Montreal13310062645

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton10910184528
Calgary11713174022
Minnesota11830163736
St. Louis10721153725
Anaheim13643154237
Winnipeg11632143732
San Jose11641133230
Los Angeles12651133833
Nashville12651133233
Vegas12660123338
Vancouver12561113333
Dallas11452102535
Colorado1045193036
Seattle1247193440
Chicago1329262848
Arizona12110131949

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Vegas 2

Chicago 2, Nashville 1, OT

Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Vancouver 6, Dallas 3

Monday's Games

Los Angeles 5, Toronto 1

Washington 5, Buffalo 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 3

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

