All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|71
|50
|15
|6
|106
|298
|213
|x-Carolina
|72
|46
|18
|8
|100
|238
|173
|a-Toronto
|71
|46
|19
|6
|98
|274
|219
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|72
|46
|20
|6
|98
|220
|186
|a-Boston
|71
|45
|21
|5
|95
|225
|191
|Tampa Bay
|71
|43
|20
|8
|94
|234
|204
|m-Pittsburgh
|73
|41
|22
|10
|92
|240
|203
|Washington
|71
|39
|22
|10
|88
|236
|208
|N.Y. Islanders
|70
|33
|28
|9
|75
|194
|190
|Columbus
|72
|33
|33
|6
|72
|230
|269
|Detroit
|71
|28
|34
|9
|65
|205
|272
|Buffalo
|73
|26
|36
|11
|63
|203
|259
|Ottawa
|70
|26
|38
|6
|58
|189
|227
|Philadelphia
|71
|23
|37
|11
|57
|185
|251
|New Jersey
|72
|25
|41
|6
|56
|221
|269
|Montreal
|71
|20
|40
|11
|51
|188
|272
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Colorado
|71
|51
|14
|6
|108
|273
|197
|p-Calgary
|71
|43
|19
|9
|95
|249
|177
|c-Minnesota
|70
|43
|21
|6
|92
|257
|219
|c-St. Louis
|71
|41
|20
|10
|92
|258
|206
|p-Edmonton
|72
|42
|25
|5
|89
|254
|228
|Nashville
|70
|41
|25
|4
|86
|233
|203
|p-Los Angeles
|73
|38
|25
|10
|86
|209
|208
|Dallas
|71
|40
|27
|4
|84
|208
|213
|Vegas
|72
|39
|29
|4
|82
|228
|215
|Vancouver
|72
|34
|28
|10
|78
|208
|204
|Winnipeg
|72
|33
|28
|11
|77
|222
|227
|Anaheim
|72
|28
|32
|12
|68
|201
|234
|San Jose
|70
|29
|32
|9
|67
|184
|224
|Chicago
|71
|24
|36
|11
|59
|188
|249
|Seattle
|71
|23
|42
|6
|52
|185
|246
|Arizona
|71
|22
|44
|5
|49
|178
|259
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Friday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1
Florida 4, Buffalo 3
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT
Colorado 5, Winnipeg 4, OT
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Saturday's Games
New Jersey 3, Dallas 1
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3
Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
