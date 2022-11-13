All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston151320266033
New Jersey151230245538
N.Y. Islanders161060205341
Carolina15951194743
Toronto16853194544
Detroit14743174350
Florida15861174846
Montreal15861174748
N.Y. Rangers16763174847
Philadelphia14752163638
Washington16772164647
Tampa Bay14761154346
Pittsburgh15663155452
Buffalo15780145552
Ottawa14581114949
Columbus1449193861

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas161330265937
Los Angeles16961195656
Seattle15852185042
Edmonton16970185958
Colorado13841174935
Winnipeg13841174031
Dallas14851175137
Minnesota14761154042
Chicago14653153843
Calgary14662144145
Arizona14671133950
Nashville15681134051
Vancouver15483115161
San Jose16493114458
St. Louis13580103148
Anaheim15410194268

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 4, Toronto 2

San Jose 5, Dallas 4

Minnesota 1, Seattle 0

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 1

Edmonton 4, Florida 2

New Jersey 4, Arizona 2

Toronto 3, Vancouver 2

Boston 3, Buffalo 1

Montreal 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Columbus 3, OT

Nashville 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Colorado 4, Carolina 1

St. Louis 3, Vegas 2

Chicago 3, Anaheim 2

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 2

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

