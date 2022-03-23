All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida624214690254180
m-Carolina634215690206150
m-Pittsburgh643916987210168
m-N.Y. Rangers644019585193167
a-Tampa Bay623917684207177
a-Toronto623918583229189
Boston633919583191169
Washington6535201080216185
Columbus643229367211239
N.Y. Islanders612725963165166
Detroit632630759184235
Buffalo632233852167220
New Jersey632335551195230
Philadelphia6320321151159220
Ottawa632236549162207
Montreal6317361044160238

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado634513595244175
p-Calgary633817884218153
c-St. Louis623518979222175
c-Minnesota613720478228196
Nashville633722478210178
p-Los Angeles643422876182181
p-Edmonton643524575217204
Dallas623524373184185
Vegas663428472205201
Winnipeg6430241070201198
Vancouver643026868183186
Anaheim6527271165186210
San Jose632827864167198
Chicago632232953167219
Seattle642038646168228
Arizona632039444164228

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Boston 3, Montreal 2, OT

Minnesota 3, Vegas 0

Colorado 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Nashville 6, Anaheim 3

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 1

New Jersey 7, N.Y. Rangers 4

Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Ottawa 0

Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3

Winnipeg 4, Vegas 0

Dallas 5, Edmonton 3

San Jose 4, Calgary 3

Seattle 4, Arizona 2

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

