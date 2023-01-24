All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston4637547817796
Carolina46299866151124
Toronto482911866163127
New Jersey463012464161121
Tampa Bay452915159163135
N.Y. Rangers472614759151125
Washington492518656156139
Pittsburgh462315854148138
Buffalo462419351175157
Florida492321551165169
N.Y. Islanders492321551143141
Philadelphia482021747133155
Detroit451918846138153
Ottawa462023343133152
Montreal472024343125171
Columbus471430331122184

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas492813864169127
Winnipeg483116163160126
Vegas482917260156139
Seattle462714559166144
Los Angeles492617658159167
Edmonton482718357178157
Calgary482316955154146
Minnesota452516454143130
Colorado452517353141124
Nashville462218650129136
St. Louis472321349149167
Vancouver461825339155186
San Jose481425937145184
Arizona471527535123170
Chicago451427432108163
Anaheim471329531113199

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Florida 2

Buffalo 3, Dallas 2, OT

Calgary 4, Columbus 3, OT

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

