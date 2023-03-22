All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Boston7054115113265151
m-Carolina6946158100232179
m-New Jersey714518898247193
a-Toronto704219993239194
m-N.Y. Rangers7141201092241194
a-Tampa Bay724224690250221
N.Y. Islanders723727882215198
Florida713628779250241
Pittsburgh7034261078224228
Washington723331874227226
Ottawa713432573221231
Buffalo703331672251263
Detroit703130971206231
Philadelphia7026321264187232
Montreal712837662201264
Columbus702241751189273

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
p-Vegas714421694235200
p-Los Angeles7141201092247229
c-Dallas7138191490247199
c-Minnesota714122890212192
c-Colorado694122688231191
p-Edmonton714023888279240
Seattle703924785245227
Winnipeg724029383218203
Calgary7232251579231226
Nashville693526878198205
St. Louis703133668220255
Vancouver703134567237265
Arizona7127331165200246
Anaheim7123381056184288
Chicago702440654175249
San Jose7119371553204274

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Florida 5, Detroit 2

Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 5, Chicago 0

Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT

Los Angeles 8, Calgary 2

Tuesday's Games

Nashville 7, Buffalo 3

Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 6, Florida 3

Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Boston 2, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 2, New Jersey 1, OT

Columbus 7, Washington 6, OT

N.Y. Islanders 7, Toronto 2

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1

Detroit 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Seattle 5, Dallas 4, OT

Vegas 4, Vancouver 3

Calgary 5, Anaheim 1

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

