EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Florida7756156118325222
x-Carolina7850208108260192
x-Toronto7851216108301245
x-N.Y. Rangers7851216108244194
x-Tampa Bay7747228102261217
x-Boston774725599236209
x-Pittsburgh7844231199258215
x-Washington7844231199268229
N.Y. Islanders7735321080213219
Columbus783536777248287
Buffalo7930381171224280
Detroit7830381070220299
Ottawa783041767212252
New Jersey772743761236285
Philadelphia7824431159204286
Montreal7820471151200303

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Colorado7855176116301218
x-Minnesota7850217107295241
y-Calgary78482010106279195
x-St. Louis78472011105293223
p-Edmonton784626698275240
p-Los Angeles7942271094228228
Nashville774428593247227
Dallas784330591225236
Vegas784231589250232
Vancouver7838291187236223
Winnipeg7835321181237252
Anaheim7830341474220255
San Jose7730351272199246
Chicago7826411163209280
Seattle772645658203268
Arizona782250650189298

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 5, New Jersey 2

Florida 5, Detroit 2

Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 0

Philadelphia 6, Montreal 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Minnesota 6, Vancouver 3

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1

Calgary 4, Dallas 2

St. Louis 3, San Jose 1

Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1

Friday's Games

Ottawa 2, Columbus 1, SO

Minnesota 6, Seattle 3

Edmonton 6, Colorado 3

Washington 2, Arizona 0

Saturday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

