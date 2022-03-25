All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida634314692258183
m-Carolina644215791209154
m-Pittsburgh6639171088214177
m-N.Y. Rangers654119587198168
a-Toronto634018585232191
a-Boston644019585194171
Tampa Bay633918684209180
Washington6636201082220188
Columbus643229367211239
N.Y. Islanders622825965170168
Detroit642631759186240
Buffalo652333955174227
Philadelphia6421321153164222
Ottawa642336551167209
New Jersey642336551197233
Montreal6417371044163242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado644514595245178
p-Calgary633817884218153
c-Minnesota623820480231198
c-St. Louis633519979224180
p-Los Angeles663522979191186
Nashville653724478212190
p-Edmonton653624577222206
Dallas633624375188188
Vegas673528474211202
Vancouver663126971188190
Winnipeg6530251070203203
Anaheim6627281165188214
San Jose642828864169203
Chicago652432957175224
Seattle642038646168228
Arizona632039444164228

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Florida 4, Montreal 3

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Dallas 4, Carolina 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 2

Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Edmonton 5, San Jose 2

Chicago 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Vegas 6, Nashville 1

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you