All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Toronto302082429876
Washington281756409771
Florida2818644010383
Tampa Bay281864409276
Carolina271971398558
N.Y. Rangers281873398172
Pittsburgh281585358572
Detroit2914123318097
Boston251492307066
Columbus2714121298990
Philadelphia2711124267189
New Jersey2710125257592
Buffalo289154227799
N.Y. Islanders247125195172
Ottawa269161197595
Montreal3062131564107

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota2819813910682
St. Louis2916853710080
Anaheim301695379482
Colorado2617723611386
Calgary281576368762
Nashville2817101358175
Vegas2817110349986
Edmonton2716110329185
Winnipeg2813105318480
San Jose2915131317680
Los Angeles2712105297271
Dallas2613112287074
Vancouver3013152287688
Seattle2810153238099
Chicago2710152226286
Arizona2752021248101

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Chicago, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 2

Vegas 4, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Philadelphia 6, New Jersey 1

Ottawa 8, Florida 2

Detroit 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Buffalo 4, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4, Dallas 1

Toronto 5, Edmonton 1

Colorado 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Vancouver 4, Columbus 3

Seattle 3, San Jose 1

Calgary at Nashville, ppd

Carolina at Minnesota, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, ppd

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you