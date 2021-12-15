All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|30
|20
|8
|2
|42
|98
|76
|Washington
|28
|17
|5
|6
|40
|97
|71
|Florida
|28
|18
|6
|4
|40
|103
|83
|Tampa Bay
|28
|18
|6
|4
|40
|92
|76
|Carolina
|27
|19
|7
|1
|39
|85
|58
|N.Y. Rangers
|28
|18
|7
|3
|39
|81
|72
|Pittsburgh
|28
|15
|8
|5
|35
|85
|72
|Detroit
|29
|14
|12
|3
|31
|80
|97
|Boston
|25
|14
|9
|2
|30
|70
|66
|Columbus
|27
|14
|12
|1
|29
|89
|90
|Philadelphia
|27
|11
|12
|4
|26
|71
|89
|New Jersey
|27
|10
|12
|5
|25
|75
|92
|Buffalo
|28
|9
|15
|4
|22
|77
|99
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|7
|12
|5
|19
|51
|72
|Ottawa
|26
|9
|16
|1
|19
|75
|95
|Montreal
|30
|6
|21
|3
|15
|64
|107
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|28
|19
|8
|1
|39
|106
|82
|St. Louis
|29
|16
|8
|5
|37
|100
|80
|Anaheim
|30
|16
|9
|5
|37
|94
|82
|Colorado
|26
|17
|7
|2
|36
|113
|86
|Calgary
|28
|15
|7
|6
|36
|87
|62
|Nashville
|28
|17
|10
|1
|35
|81
|75
|Vegas
|28
|17
|11
|0
|34
|99
|86
|Edmonton
|27
|16
|11
|0
|32
|91
|85
|Winnipeg
|28
|13
|10
|5
|31
|84
|80
|San Jose
|29
|15
|13
|1
|31
|76
|80
|Los Angeles
|27
|12
|10
|5
|29
|72
|71
|Dallas
|26
|13
|11
|2
|28
|70
|74
|Vancouver
|30
|13
|15
|2
|28
|76
|88
|Seattle
|28
|10
|15
|3
|23
|80
|99
|Chicago
|27
|10
|15
|2
|22
|62
|86
|Arizona
|27
|5
|20
|2
|12
|48
|101
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Calgary at Chicago, ppd
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 2
Vegas 4, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Philadelphia 6, New Jersey 1
Ottawa 8, Florida 2
Detroit 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Buffalo 4, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 4, Dallas 1
Toronto 5, Edmonton 1
Colorado 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Vancouver 4, Columbus 3
Seattle 3, San Jose 1
Calgary at Nashville, ppd
Carolina at Minnesota, ppd
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, ppd
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.