All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|4
|Boston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Montreal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|6
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|New Jersey
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Washington
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3
|Nashville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|8
|7
|Seattle
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|11
|7
|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Calgary
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Edmonton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|7
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Vancouver
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Chicago
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|11
|San Jose
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Boston 5, Washington 2
Carolina 4, Columbus 1
Montreal 4, Toronto 3
Colorado 5, Chicago 2
Anaheim 5, Seattle 4, OT
Edmonton 5, Vancouver 3
Thursday's Games
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 1
Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 2
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2
Toronto 3, Washington 2
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Seattle 4, Los Angeles 1
N.Y. Rangers 7, Minnesota 3
Dallas 4, Nashville 1
Calgary 5, Colorado 3
Vegas 1, Chicago 0
Friday's Games
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
