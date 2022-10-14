All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
N.Y. Rangers22004104
Boston1100252
Buffalo1100241
Carolina1100241
Florida1100231
Montreal1100243
Philadelphia1100252
Pittsburgh1100262
Toronto2110266
Detroit0000000
Columbus1010014
N.Y. Islanders1010013
New Jersey1010025
Ottawa1010014
Tampa Bay1010013
Washington2020048

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas2200453
Nashville3210487
Seattle21013117
Anaheim1100254
Calgary1100253
Dallas1100241
Edmonton1100253
Colorado2110287
St. Louis0000000
Winnipeg0000000
Arizona1010026
Minnesota1010037
Vancouver1010035
Chicago2020026
Los Angeles20200511
San Jose2020037

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Boston 5, Washington 2

Carolina 4, Columbus 1

Montreal 4, Toronto 3

Colorado 5, Chicago 2

Anaheim 5, Seattle 4, OT

Edmonton 5, Vancouver 3

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 4, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 2

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2

Toronto 3, Washington 2

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Seattle 4, Los Angeles 1

N.Y. Rangers 7, Minnesota 3

Dallas 4, Nashville 1

Calgary 5, Colorado 3

Vegas 1, Chicago 0

Friday's Games

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

