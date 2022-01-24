All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida42289561170122
Tampa Bay432810561149123
N.Y. Rangers432811460132110
Pittsburgh412610557139108
Carolina3827925613691
Washington432311955139118
Toronto382510353129100
Boston392413250122107
Detroit421818642113139
Columbus391820137121139
New Jersey401520535117140
N.Y. Islanders3414146348091
Philadelphia421321834103144
Buffalo411321733111142
Ottawa35122032798125
Montreal4082572388146

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado39288359165118
St. Louis412511555146109
Nashville432614355134118
Vegas422515252146125
Minnesota372410351141113
Anaheim442116749130126
Los Angeles432116648121118
Dallas392116244115120
San Jose422119244115131
Calgary36181264211393
Winnipeg381714741111114
Edmonton371916240122126
Vancouver411819440103116
Chicago41151973799135
Seattle411324430110148
Arizona40102642489152

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Winnipeg 2, SO

Ottawa 2, Columbus 1

Los Angeles 3, New Jersey 2

Seattle 5, Florida 3

St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1

Monday's Games

Dallas 3, Philadelphia 1

Anaheim 5, Boston 3

Vegas 1, Washington 0

N.Y. Rangers 3, Los Angeles 2, SO

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

