EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Boston7659125123282163
x-Carolina7548189105246195
x-New Jersey7648208104265210
x-N.Y. Rangers77452111101261207
x-Toronto75452010100256206
x-Tampa Bay774526696267231
N.Y. Islanders773929987226212
Florida773931785272260
Pittsburgh7637291084244247
Buffalo753731781270276
Ottawa763734579241247
Washington773434977240243
Detroit753333975221250
Philadelphia7529331371205249
Montreal773041666219284
Columbus752344854199300

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Vegas7647227101253217
x-Edmonton774523999306255
p-Los Angeles7644221098262241
c-Minnesota764423997229205
c-Colorado754524696252207
c-Dallas7641211496262212
Seattle754126890259240
Winnipeg764231387228214
Calgary7635261585245237
Nashville753829884212220
St. Louis763535676248282
Vancouver753434775260281
Arizona7727371367215274
San Jose7622391559223291
Anaheim7623431056191312
Chicago762446654186277

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Nashville 6, St. Louis 1

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 3

Florida 7, Columbus 0

Toronto 3, Ottawa 0

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Islanders 0

Carolina 3, Montreal 0

Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 3

New Jersey 6, Chicago 3

Colorado 5, Dallas 2

Vegas 4, Minnesota 1

Los Angeles 3, Seattle 1

San Jose 7, Arizona 2

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 0

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 2

Boston at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

