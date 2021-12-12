All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|26
|18
|4
|4
|40
|99
|72
|Washington
|28
|17
|5
|6
|40
|97
|71
|Toronto
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|93
|75
|Carolina
|26
|19
|6
|1
|39
|84
|56
|N.Y. Rangers
|26
|18
|5
|3
|39
|79
|67
|Tampa Bay
|27
|17
|6
|4
|38
|89
|74
|Pittsburgh
|27
|14
|8
|5
|33
|80
|70
|Boston
|24
|14
|8
|2
|30
|69
|62
|Columbus
|26
|14
|11
|1
|29
|86
|86
|Detroit
|28
|13
|12
|3
|29
|78
|96
|New Jersey
|26
|10
|11
|5
|25
|74
|86
|Philadelphia
|26
|10
|12
|4
|24
|65
|88
|Buffalo
|27
|8
|15
|4
|20
|73
|97
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|7
|11
|5
|19
|50
|70
|Ottawa
|25
|8
|16
|1
|17
|67
|93
|Montreal
|29
|6
|20
|3
|15
|62
|102
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|27
|19
|7
|1
|39
|102
|76
|Calgary
|28
|15
|7
|6
|36
|87
|62
|Anaheim
|29
|15
|9
|5
|35
|91
|80
|St. Louis
|27
|15
|8
|4
|34
|94
|76
|Nashville
|27
|16
|10
|1
|33
|80
|75
|Colorado
|24
|15
|7
|2
|32
|106
|82
|Edmonton
|26
|16
|10
|0
|32
|90
|80
|Winnipeg
|27
|13
|9
|5
|31
|82
|76
|San Jose
|28
|15
|12
|1
|31
|75
|77
|Vegas
|26
|15
|11
|0
|30
|89
|81
|Dallas
|25
|13
|10
|2
|28
|69
|70
|Los Angeles
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|70
|68
|Vancouver
|28
|11
|15
|2
|24
|70
|84
|Chicago
|27
|10
|15
|2
|22
|62
|86
|Seattle
|27
|9
|15
|3
|21
|77
|98
|Arizona
|27
|5
|20
|2
|12
|48
|101
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 2
Nashville 3, New Jersey 2
Colorado 7, Detroit 3
Florida 3, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 4, Vegas 3
Vancouver 4, Winnipeg 3, SO
Saturday's Games
Ottawa 4, Tampa Bay 0
Pittsburgh 1, Anaheim 0
St. Louis 4, Montreal 1
Toronto 5, Chicago 4
Washington 3, Buffalo 2, SO
N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 2
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 3
Columbus 5, Seattle 4, OT
Carolina 3, Edmonton 1
Boston 4, Calgary 2
San Jose 2, Dallas 1
Los Angeles 2, Minnesota 1
Sunday's Games
Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.