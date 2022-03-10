All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
m-Carolina574012585193134
a-Florida584013585243170
a-Tampa Bay563713680196162
a-Toronto583716579217176
m-N.Y. Rangers573616577171144
m-Pittsburgh583415977188156
Boston583518575177158
Washington5931181072193166
Columbus582827359190216
Detroit582427755170218
N.Y. Islanders542224852143152
Ottawa572131547151183
New Jersey582132547177207
Philadelphia5718291046144199
Buffalo591932846157210
Montreal571535737140217

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado594113587230170
p-Calgary563415775197139
c-St. Louis563217771195155
c-Minnesota563419371214184
p-Los Angeles583219771172162
Nashville563220468176156
p-Vegas593223468186172
Dallas563221367166162
Edmonton583123466189186
Vancouver582923664169168
Anaheim592723963175187
Winnipeg5826221062176179
San Jose562425755145179
Chicago592130850155205
Arizona571835440146207
Seattle601737640155217

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton 4, Washington 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Montreal 3

Thursday's Games

Winnipeg 2, New Jersey 1

Arizona 5, Toronto 4, OT

Carolina 2, Colorado 0

Buffalo 3, Vegas 1

Ottawa 4, Seattle 3, OT

Boston 4, Chicago 3

Florida 6, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, SO

N.Y. Islanders 6, Columbus 0

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

