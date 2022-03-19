All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida624214690254180
m-Carolina614114688203146
m-Pittsburgh633816985205167
a-Tampa Bay603915684204172
a-Toronto613917583226183
m-N.Y. Rangers613818581185159
Boston623819581188167
Washington6335181080212177
Columbus633228367210234
N.Y. Islanders592624961161164
Detroit612529757176228
Buffalo622133850164218
Ottawa612234549161199
Philadelphia6119311149154213
New Jersey622235549188226
Montreal611636941153234

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado624413593241173
p-Calgary613716882210147
c-St. Louis613418977217173
c-Minnesota603620476225196
p-Los Angeles643422876182181
Nashville613522474198172
p-Edmonton623523474212196
Vegas643426472205194
Dallas603324369176180
Vancouver623025767179178
Winnipeg6228241066191194
Anaheim6427261165183204
San Jose612627860159193
Chicago622231953163213
Arizona612037444160220
Seattle621838642160224

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

Ottawa 3, Philadelphia 1

Washington 4, Carolina 3, SO

Boston 4, Winnipeg 2

Buffalo 1, Calgary 0, OT

Florida 3, Anaheim 0

Colorado 5, San Jose 3

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 3, Chicago 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 2

Edmonton 6, New Jersey 3

Vegas 5, Los Angeles 1

Columbus 5, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 1

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you