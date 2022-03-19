All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Florida
|62
|42
|14
|6
|90
|254
|180
|m-Carolina
|61
|41
|14
|6
|88
|203
|146
|m-Pittsburgh
|63
|38
|16
|9
|85
|205
|167
|a-Tampa Bay
|60
|39
|15
|6
|84
|204
|172
|a-Toronto
|61
|39
|17
|5
|83
|226
|183
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|61
|38
|18
|5
|81
|185
|159
|Boston
|62
|38
|19
|5
|81
|188
|167
|Washington
|63
|35
|18
|10
|80
|212
|177
|Columbus
|63
|32
|28
|3
|67
|210
|234
|N.Y. Islanders
|59
|26
|24
|9
|61
|161
|164
|Detroit
|61
|25
|29
|7
|57
|176
|228
|Buffalo
|62
|21
|33
|8
|50
|164
|218
|Ottawa
|61
|22
|34
|5
|49
|161
|199
|Philadelphia
|61
|19
|31
|11
|49
|154
|213
|New Jersey
|62
|22
|35
|5
|49
|188
|226
|Montreal
|61
|16
|36
|9
|41
|153
|234
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-Colorado
|62
|44
|13
|5
|93
|241
|173
|p-Calgary
|61
|37
|16
|8
|82
|210
|147
|c-St. Louis
|61
|34
|18
|9
|77
|217
|173
|c-Minnesota
|60
|36
|20
|4
|76
|225
|196
|p-Los Angeles
|64
|34
|22
|8
|76
|182
|181
|Nashville
|61
|35
|22
|4
|74
|198
|172
|p-Edmonton
|62
|35
|23
|4
|74
|212
|196
|Vegas
|64
|34
|26
|4
|72
|205
|194
|Dallas
|60
|33
|24
|3
|69
|176
|180
|Vancouver
|62
|30
|25
|7
|67
|179
|178
|Winnipeg
|62
|28
|24
|10
|66
|191
|194
|Anaheim
|64
|27
|26
|11
|65
|183
|204
|San Jose
|61
|26
|27
|8
|60
|159
|193
|Chicago
|62
|22
|31
|9
|53
|163
|213
|Arizona
|61
|20
|37
|4
|44
|160
|220
|Seattle
|62
|18
|38
|6
|42
|160
|224
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Friday's Games
Ottawa 3, Philadelphia 1
Washington 4, Carolina 3, SO
Boston 4, Winnipeg 2
Buffalo 1, Calgary 0, OT
Florida 3, Anaheim 0
Colorado 5, San Jose 3
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 3, Chicago 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 2
Edmonton 6, New Jersey 3
Vegas 5, Los Angeles 1
Columbus 5, St. Louis 4
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 1
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.