EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida664515696271195
m-Carolina674415896225161
m-N.Y. Rangers684419593211178
a-Tampa Bay664218690219185
m-Pittsburgh6840181090227182
a-Toronto664219589245201
Boston664120587204180
Washington6837211084225197
Columbus673230569219250
N.Y. Islanders652927967178181
Detroit672632961193258
Buffalo6824331159186240
New Jersey662437553203239
Philadelphia6721351153172237
Ottawa662337652171217
Montreal6718381147173254

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado6747146100255185
p-Calgary664018888232162
c-Minnesota654120486241203
c-St. Louis663720983234191
Nashville673924482221195
p-Los Angeles6936231082199198
p-Edmonton683825581237219
Vegas693728478219206
Dallas653725377192194
Winnipeg6833251076212209
Vancouver693228973196199
San Jose662929866175209
Anaheim6827301165191221
Chicago6724331058184235
Seattle672140648176236
Arizona672141547173242

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 5, Detroit 4, OT

Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Arizona 5, San Jose 2

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3

Vegas 3, Seattle 0

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

