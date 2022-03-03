All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
m-Carolina543712579185130
a-Florida543613577221161
a-Tampa Bay533512676183151
m-Pittsburgh563414876183149
a-Toronto543515474198157
m-N.Y. Rangers543415573162137
Boston553318470166148
Washington562918967180156
Columbus542825157179196
Detroit542424654160194
N.Y. Islanders512023848131146
Ottawa531929543137169
New Jersey541930543167197
Philadelphia5416281042135189
Buffalo551730842148196
Montreal551434735132210

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado554011484219155
p-Calgary533214771186130
c-St. Louis533215670191146
c-Minnesota523217367196166
p-Los Angeles552919765162157
Nashville543020464166155
p-Edmonton553021464182175
Vegas553021464177162
Dallas533020363155154
Anaheim562621961165172
Vancouver562723660158161
Winnipeg542421957163166
San Jose542424654143168
Chicago552027848138188
Seattle561734539144199
Arizona541535434124196

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo 5, Toronto 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, St. Louis 3

Dallas 4, Los Angeles 3

Seattle 4, Nashville 3

Thursday's Games

Washington 4, Carolina 0

Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1

Florida 3, Ottawa 0

Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Chicago 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Boston 5, Vegas 2

Arizona 2, Colorado 1

Montreal 5, Calgary 4, OT

Friday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you