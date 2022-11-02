All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston10910184526
New Jersey10730143625
N.Y. Rangers11632143231
Carolina9621132925
Buffalo9630123725
Philadelphia9522122422
N.Y. Islanders10640123625
Tampa Bay10640123231
Washington11542123232
Florida10541113031
Detroit9432102832
Montreal10550102831
Pittsburgh10442103735
Toronto10442102730
Ottawa945083331
Columbus1037062644

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas11920183519
Edmonton10730144132
Dallas10631133323
Seattle11542123838
Los Angeles12660124347
Winnipeg9531112625
Minnesota10541113536
Calgary8530102825
Chicago10442103234
Colorado944192927
Arizona935172636
Nashville1036172636
Anaheim1036173048
San Jose1238173344
St. Louis835061930
Vancouver1026263040

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Buffalo 8, Detroit 3

Carolina 3, Washington 2, SO

Los Angeles 5, St. Louis 1

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 1, Philadelphia 0, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3

Vegas 3, Washington 2, OT

Minnesota 4, Montreal 1

Boston 6, Pittsburgh 5, OT

Dallas 5, Los Angeles 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 1

Seattle 5, Calgary 4

Edmonton 7, Nashville 4

New Jersey 5, Vancouver 2

Arizona 3, Florida 1

Anaheim 6, San Jose 5, SO

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

