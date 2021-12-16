All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|29
|19
|6
|4
|42
|94
|77
|Toronto
|30
|20
|8
|2
|42
|98
|76
|Carolina
|28
|20
|7
|1
|41
|90
|61
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|19
|7
|3
|41
|84
|74
|Washington
|29
|17
|5
|7
|41
|101
|76
|Florida
|29
|18
|7
|4
|40
|104
|87
|Pittsburgh
|28
|15
|8
|5
|35
|85
|72
|Detroit
|30
|14
|13
|3
|31
|83
|102
|Boston
|26
|14
|10
|2
|30
|71
|69
|Columbus
|27
|14
|12
|1
|29
|89
|93
|Philadelphia
|28
|11
|12
|5
|27
|73
|92
|New Jersey
|28
|10
|13
|5
|25
|78
|97
|Buffalo
|29
|10
|15
|4
|24
|82
|103
|N.Y. Islanders
|25
|8
|12
|5
|21
|54
|73
|Ottawa
|27
|9
|17
|1
|19
|76
|97
|Montreal
|31
|7
|21
|3
|17
|67
|109
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|110
|87
|Anaheim
|31
|17
|9
|5
|39
|98
|83
|Nashville
|29
|18
|10
|1
|37
|89
|79
|St. Louis
|29
|16
|8
|5
|37
|100
|80
|Colorado
|27
|17
|8
|2
|36
|117
|94
|Calgary
|28
|15
|7
|6
|36
|87
|62
|Vegas
|29
|18
|11
|0
|36
|104
|89
|Edmonton
|27
|16
|11
|0
|32
|94
|85
|Winnipeg
|28
|13
|10
|5
|31
|84
|80
|Los Angeles
|28
|13
|10
|5
|31
|76
|72
|San Jose
|29
|15
|13
|1
|31
|76
|80
|Dallas
|26
|13
|11
|2
|28
|70
|74
|Vancouver
|30
|13
|15
|2
|28
|76
|88
|Chicago
|28
|11
|15
|2
|24
|67
|90
|Seattle
|29
|10
|16
|3
|23
|81
|103
|Arizona
|28
|5
|21
|2
|12
|50
|104
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago 5, Washington 4, OT
N.Y. Rangers 3, Arizona 2
Anaheim 4, Seattle 1
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 2, Ottawa 1
Carolina 5, Detroit 3
Los Angeles 4, Florida 1
Montreal 3, Philadelphia 2, SO
Vegas 5, New Jersey 3
N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 1
Nashville 5, Colorado 2
Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2, SO
Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, ppd
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Florida at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, ppd
Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.