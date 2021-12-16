All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay291964429477
Toronto302082429876
Carolina282071419061
N.Y. Rangers291973418474
Washington2917574110176
Florida2918744010487
Pittsburgh281585358572
Detroit30141333183102
Boston2614102307169
Columbus2714121298993
Philadelphia2811125277392
New Jersey2810135257897
Buffalo29101542482103
N.Y. Islanders258125215473
Ottawa279171197697
Montreal3172131767109

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota2919824011087
Anaheim311795399883
Nashville2918101378979
St. Louis2916853710080
Colorado2717823611794
Calgary281576368762
Vegas29181103610489
Edmonton2716110329485
Winnipeg2813105318480
Los Angeles2813105317672
San Jose2915131317680
Dallas2613112287074
Vancouver3013152287688
Chicago2811152246790
Seattle29101632381103
Arizona2852121250104

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 5, Washington 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Arizona 2

Anaheim 4, Seattle 1

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, Ottawa 1

Carolina 5, Detroit 3

Los Angeles 4, Florida 1

Montreal 3, Philadelphia 2, SO

Vegas 5, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 1

Nashville 5, Colorado 2

Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2, SO

Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, ppd

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, ppd

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

