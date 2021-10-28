All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida7700143113
Washington7403112819
Carolina550010228
Buffalo641191911
Detroit742192323
N.Y. Rangers742191518
Columbus642081915
Pittsburgh631282417
Philadelphia531172316
N.Y. Islanders632171515
Tampa Bay733172127
Toronto834171625
Boston532061515
New Jersey532061415
Ottawa624041519
Montreal716021125

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis5500102511
Minnesota6510102018
Edmonton6510102718
Calgary641192115
San Jose642082014
Winnipeg632172422
Dallas733171418
Vancouver733172021
Nashville734062020
Vegas734061622
Anaheim724152024
Seattle724151824
Colorado624041623
Los Angeles614131420
Chicago705221430
Arizona605111130

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Washington 2, OT

Florida 4, Boston 1

Toronto 3, Chicago 2, OT

Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT

Philadelphia 5, Edmonton 3

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you