All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
m-Carolina563912583191134
a-Tampa Bay553712680192155
a-Florida553713579227163
m-N.Y. Rangers563615577169139
m-Pittsburgh573414977185152
a-Toronto553516474202163
Boston563418472171152
Washington573018969185158
Columbus562825359186205
Detroit562426654163203
N.Y. Islanders522123850133147
New Jersey562031545171202
Philadelphia5517281044139192
Buffalo571831844153203
Ottawa551931543143179
Montreal561534737137212

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado564011585222159
p-Calgary543314773190133
c-St. Louis553216771194151
p-Los Angeles573119769169160
p-Vegas573221468184167
c-Minnesota543219367203177
Dallas553220367165160
Nashville553120466174155
Edmonton563022464184180
Anaheim582722963172179
Vancouver572823662164165
Winnipeg5624221058167174
San Jose562425755145179
Chicago572029848144198
Seattle581736539148207
Arizona551635436132201

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3

Arizona 8, Ottawa 5

Florida 6, Detroit 2

Washington 5, Seattle 2

Vancouver 6, Toronto 4

Montreal 5, Edmonton 2

Boston 5, Columbus 4, SO

Nashville 8, San Jose 0

Calgary 4, Colorado 3, OT

Sunday's Games

New Jersey 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Los Angeles 3, Buffalo 0

Dallas 6, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Winnipeg 1

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3

Carolina 3, Seattle 2

Vegas 2, Ottawa 1

Anaheim 3, San Jose 2, OT

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

