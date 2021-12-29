All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay3121644610384
Carolina292171439562
Washington3118674310881
Toronto302082429876
N.Y. Rangers301974428677
Florida2918744010487
Pittsburgh301785399176
Detroit31151333388104
Boston2614102307169
Columbus2814131299195
Philadelphia2912125297795
New Jersey30101552582105
Buffalo30101552582104
N.Y. Islanders268126225777
Ottawa2891722079101
Montreal3272141871114

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas332112042120101
Minnesota3019924011292
Anaheim3217964010389
Nashville3019101398979
St. Louis3117953910685
Colorado2717823611591
Calgary281576368762
Edmonton29181103610190
Winnipeg3014115339087
San Jose3116141338692
Los Angeles3114125338385
Dallas2915122328285
Vancouver3114152308190
Chicago3011154267297
Seattle30101732384108
Arizona3062131563117

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Florida at Carolina, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, ppd

Ottawa at Washington, ppd

Pittsburgh at Boston, ppd

Toronto at Columbus, ppd

New Jersey at St. Louis, ppd

Nashville at Dallas, ppd

Los Angeles at Arizona, ppd

Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd

Colorado at Vegas, ppd

Edmonton at Calgary, ppd

San Jose at Anaheim, ppd

Seattle at Vancouver, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 4, OT

Vegas 6, Los Angeles 3

San Jose 8, Arizona 7, SO

Columbus at Chicago, ppd

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, ppd

Chicago at Winnipeg, ppd

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Pittsburgh at Toronto, ppd

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, ppd

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Edmonton at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, ppd

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, ppd

Winnipeg at Calgary, ppd

