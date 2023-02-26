All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Boston58458595219124
m-Carolina583911886198151
m-New Jersey593915583208157
a-Toronto593615880202157
a-Tampa Bay593718478212176
m-N.Y. Rangers603417977201168
N.Y. Islanders633125769183174
Pittsburgh592921967192190
Buffalo583123466220203
Detroit582822864179184
Florida612926664210213
Washington622927664188187
Ottawa582826460177185
Philadelphia6123281056161202
Montreal592530454163214
Columbus601935644154222

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
p-Vegas593518676192166
c-Dallas5931161274191154
p-Los Angeles613320874205206
p-Edmonton603220872230202
c-Minnesota603321672175166
c-Colorado573319571182157
Winnipeg603524171183159
Seattle583220670202184
Calgary6027211266193188
Nashville562822662163169
St. Louis592628557180215
Vancouver592331551200239
Arizona582029949158205
San Jose6018301248179223
Chicago582132547147209
Anaheim601934745152250

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Columbus 6, Edmonton 5

Washington 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Anaheim 3, Carolina 2

Boston 3, Vancouver 1

Ottawa 5, Montreal 2

New Jersey 7, Philadelphia 0

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 0

Colorado 4, Calgary 1

Dallas 3, Vegas 2, SO

Chicago 4, San Jose 3, SO

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 7, Washington 4

Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Winnipeg 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Los Angeles 2

Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 3

Nashville at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

