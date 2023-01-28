All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston49386581186105
Carolina48319870159130
New Jersey493213468171131
Toronto503012868168135
Tampa Bay483215165175141
N.Y. Rangers492714862157129
Washington512619658161144
Pittsburgh492416957161153
Buffalo492619456185165
N.Y. Islanders522522555148144
Florida522422654178183
Philadelphia512121951142162
Detroit482119850145160
Ottawa492323349146155
Montreal502026444130184
Columbus491531333127191

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas5128131066173133
Winnipeg513119163163135
Vegas512918462160148
Los Angeles522818662169178
Seattle482815561174150
Minnesota482717458151138
Edmonton492718458180160
Colorado482718357151133
Calgary502417957160153
Nashville482418654137141
St. Louis502324349154181
Vancouver492026343166196
San Jose5115251141157196
Arizona491628537130175
Anaheim491529535123204
Chicago471528434115169

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Detroit 0

N.Y. Rangers 4, Vegas 1

Carolina 5, San Jose 4, OT

Los Angeles 4, Florida 3

Ottawa 6, Toronto 2

New Jersey 3, Dallas 2, OT

Vancouver 5, Columbus 2

Calgary 5, Seattle 2

Saturday's Games

Colorado 4, St. Louis 2

Florida 4, Boston 3, OT

Ottawa 5, Montreal 0

San Jose 6, Pittsburgh 4

Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 2

Philadelphia 4, Winnipeg 0

N.Y. Islanders 2, Vegas 1, OT

Minnesota 3, Buffalo 2, SO

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

