EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida604113688248175
m-Carolina604114587200142
a-Tampa Bay603915684204172
a-Toronto613917583226183
m-Pittsburgh623716983201166
m-N.Y. Rangers613818581185159
Boston613719579184165
Washington6234181078208174
Columbus623128365205230
N.Y. Islanders582524959157162
Detroit612529757176228
Philadelphia6019301149153210
New Jersey612234549185220
Buffalo612033848163218
Ottawa602134547158198
Montreal611636941153234

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado614313591236170
p-Calgary603716781210146
c-St. Louis603417977213168
p-Los Angeles633421876181176
c-Minnesota593520474222195
Nashville613522474198172
p-Edmonton613423472206193
Dallas593323369174176
Vegas623226468195190
Vancouver623025767179178
Winnipeg6128231066189190
Anaheim6327251165183201
San Jose602626860156188
Chicago612230953162210
Arizona602036444159216
Seattle621838642160224

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 4, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

Calgary 6, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Toronto 3, Carolina 2

Washington 7, Columbus 2

Dallas 4, Montreal 3, OT

Philadelphia 5, Nashville 4

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Edmonton 6, Buffalo 1

Los Angeles 3, San Jose 0

Detroit 1, Vancouver 0

Florida at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

