EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Boston52398583193113
m-Carolina523410876175142
m-New Jersey523413573181139
a-Toronto543214872181145
a-Tampa Bay523416270187153
m-N.Y. Rangers533114870178141
Washington552821662169157
Pittsburgh522617961169163
N.Y. Islanders562723660162155
Florida552623658192190
Buffalo512621456188177
Detroit512320854154168
Philadelphia5522231054149171
Ottawa512424351154165
Montreal532227448144194
Columbus531633436135204

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Dallas5430141070181139
c-Winnipeg533319167171138
p-Vegas533118466170150
p-Seattle533018565185167
p-Edmonton543019565201176
Los Angeles542918765179183
c-Colorado512819460157143
Minnesota522820460158152
Calgary5325181060172162
Nashville502519656140147
St. Louis522425351162190
Vancouver532128446181215
San Jose5417261145166204
Arizona531728842142189
Anaheim531730640133216
Chicago511630537125186

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Detroit 5, Vancouver 2

Calgary 7, Buffalo 2

Nashville 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3

Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 1

Washington 2, Boston 1

Colorado 5, Florida 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 2

Columbus 4, Toronto 3

St. Louis 6, Arizona 5, OT

Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Chicago 1

Los Angeles 6, Pittsburgh 0

Sunday's Games

Montreal 6, Edmonton 2

Seattle 4, Philadelphia 3

San Jose 4, Washington 1

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

