All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|15
|10
|2
|3
|23
|56
|41
|Carolina
|13
|11
|2
|0
|22
|45
|25
|Toronto
|16
|10
|5
|1
|21
|43
|42
|Washington
|14
|8
|2
|4
|20
|48
|35
|N.Y. Rangers
|14
|8
|3
|3
|19
|38
|40
|Detroit
|16
|8
|6
|2
|18
|46
|50
|Tampa Bay
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|39
|39
|Philadelphia
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|36
|34
|New Jersey
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|39
|38
|Boston
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|36
|35
|Columbus
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|38
|37
|Pittsburgh
|13
|5
|4
|4
|14
|41
|43
|Buffalo
|14
|6
|6
|2
|14
|43
|43
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|27
|29
|Montreal
|16
|4
|10
|2
|10
|34
|53
|Ottawa
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|36
|52
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|13
|10
|3
|0
|20
|54
|38
|Minnesota
|14
|10
|4
|0
|20
|48
|43
|Calgary
|15
|8
|3
|4
|20
|48
|32
|Winnipeg
|14
|8
|3
|3
|19
|46
|38
|Anaheim
|15
|8
|4
|3
|19
|52
|43
|Nashville
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|44
|39
|St. Louis
|13
|8
|3
|2
|18
|45
|34
|Vegas
|15
|9
|6
|0
|18
|47
|46
|Los Angeles
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|42
|37
|San Jose
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|39
|41
|Colorado
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|43
|39
|Dallas
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|32
|41
|Vancouver
|15
|5
|8
|2
|12
|40
|50
|Chicago
|15
|4
|9
|2
|10
|33
|51
|Seattle
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|42
|55
|Arizona
|15
|1
|13
|1
|3
|23
|60
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Boston 5, New Jersey 2
Toronto 5, Buffalo 4
N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 3
Ottawa 6, Pittsburgh 3
Winnipeg 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT
Detroit 3, Montreal 2, OT
Carolina 3, St. Louis 2
Nashville 4, Arizona 1
Dallas 5, Philadelphia 2
Colorado 6, San Jose 2
Minnesota 4, Seattle 2
Vegas 7, Vancouver 4
Sunday's Games
Calgary 4, Ottawa 0
Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.