All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida151023235641
Carolina131120224525
Toronto161051214342
Washington14824204835
N.Y. Rangers14833193840
Detroit16862184650
Tampa Bay13733173939
Philadelphia13742163634
New Jersey13742163938
Boston12750143635
Columbus12750143837
Pittsburgh13544144143
Buffalo14662144343
N.Y. Islanders11542122729
Montreal164102103453
Ottawa15410193652

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton131030205438
Minnesota141040204843
Calgary15834204832
Winnipeg14833194638
Anaheim15843195243
Nashville15951194439
St. Louis13832184534
Vegas15960184746
Los Angeles15852184237
San Jose14761153941
Colorado12651134339
Dallas13562123241
Vancouver15582124050
Chicago15492103351
Seattle15410194255
Arizona15113132360

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, New Jersey 2

Toronto 5, Buffalo 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 3

Ottawa 6, Pittsburgh 3

Winnipeg 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT

Detroit 3, Montreal 2, OT

Carolina 3, St. Louis 2

Nashville 4, Arizona 1

Dallas 5, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 6, San Jose 2

Minnesota 4, Seattle 2

Vegas 7, Vancouver 4

Sunday's Games

Calgary 4, Ottawa 0

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you