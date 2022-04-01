All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Florida
|67
|46
|15
|6
|98
|275
|195
|m-Carolina
|68
|45
|15
|8
|98
|229
|161
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|69
|44
|20
|5
|93
|211
|181
|a-Tampa Bay
|67
|43
|18
|6
|92
|224
|187
|m-Pittsburgh
|69
|41
|18
|10
|92
|231
|185
|a-Toronto
|67
|43
|19
|5
|91
|252
|204
|Boston
|67
|42
|20
|5
|89
|212
|181
|Washington
|68
|37
|21
|10
|84
|225
|197
|N.Y. Islanders
|67
|31
|27
|9
|71
|186
|183
|Columbus
|68
|32
|31
|5
|69
|221
|255
|Detroit
|68
|26
|33
|9
|61
|195
|263
|Buffalo
|69
|25
|33
|11
|61
|190
|243
|Ottawa
|67
|24
|37
|6
|54
|176
|219
|Philadelphia
|67
|21
|35
|11
|53
|172
|237
|New Jersey
|67
|24
|38
|5
|53
|204
|247
|Montreal
|68
|18
|39
|11
|47
|173
|258
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-Colorado
|68
|48
|14
|6
|102
|259
|187
|p-Calgary
|67
|40
|18
|9
|89
|234
|165
|c-Minnesota
|66
|41
|20
|5
|87
|244
|207
|p-Los Angeles
|70
|37
|23
|10
|84
|202
|200
|c-St. Louis
|66
|37
|20
|9
|83
|234
|191
|Nashville
|68
|39
|25
|4
|82
|224
|199
|p-Edmonton
|68
|38
|25
|5
|81
|237
|219
|Dallas
|66
|38
|25
|3
|79
|195
|196
|Vegas
|69
|37
|28
|4
|78
|219
|206
|Winnipeg
|69
|33
|26
|10
|76
|215
|216
|Vancouver
|69
|32
|28
|9
|73
|196
|199
|San Jose
|67
|29
|30
|8
|66
|177
|213
|Anaheim
|69
|27
|30
|12
|66
|193
|224
|Chicago
|69
|24
|35
|10
|58
|186
|244
|Seattle
|67
|21
|40
|6
|48
|176
|236
|Arizona
|67
|21
|41
|5
|47
|173
|242
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 5, Columbus 2
Carolina 4, Montreal 0
Florida 4, Chicago 0
Toronto 7, Winnipeg 3
Boston 8, New Jersey 1
Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Colorado 4, San Jose 2
Los Angeles 3, Calgary 2, SO
Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Friday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0
Buffalo 4, Nashville 3
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2
Ottawa 5, Detroit 2
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
