All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida674615698275195
m-Carolina684515898229161
m-N.Y. Rangers694420593211181
a-Tampa Bay674318692224187
m-Pittsburgh6941181092231185
a-Toronto674319591252204
Boston674220589212181
Washington6837211084225197
N.Y. Islanders673127971186183
Columbus683231569221255
Detroit682633961195263
Buffalo6925331161190243
Ottawa672437654176219
Philadelphia6721351153172237
New Jersey672438553204247
Montreal6818391147173258

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado6848146102259187
p-Calgary674018989234165
c-Minnesota664120587244207
p-Los Angeles7037231084202200
c-St. Louis663720983234191
Nashville683925482224199
p-Edmonton683825581237219
Dallas663825379195196
Vegas693728478219206
Winnipeg6933261076215216
Vancouver693228973196199
San Jose672930866177213
Anaheim6927301266193224
Chicago6924351058186244
Seattle672140648176236
Arizona672141547173242

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Columbus 2

Carolina 4, Montreal 0

Florida 4, Chicago 0

Toronto 7, Winnipeg 3

Boston 8, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Colorado 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 3, Calgary 2, SO

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

Buffalo 4, Nashville 3

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you