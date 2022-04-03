All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Florida
|68
|47
|15
|6
|100
|282
|201
|m-Carolina
|69
|45
|16
|8
|98
|230
|164
|a-Toronto
|68
|44
|19
|5
|93
|258
|207
|a-Tampa Bay
|68
|43
|18
|7
|93
|228
|192
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|69
|44
|20
|5
|93
|211
|181
|m-Pittsburgh
|70
|41
|19
|10
|92
|233
|188
|Boston
|68
|43
|20
|5
|91
|217
|183
|Washington
|68
|37
|21
|10
|84
|225
|197
|N.Y. Islanders
|67
|31
|27
|9
|71
|186
|183
|Columbus
|69
|32
|32
|5
|69
|223
|260
|Detroit
|68
|26
|33
|9
|61
|195
|263
|Buffalo
|69
|25
|33
|11
|61
|190
|243
|Ottawa
|67
|24
|37
|6
|54
|176
|219
|New Jersey
|68
|24
|38
|6
|54
|210
|254
|Philadelphia
|68
|21
|36
|11
|53
|175
|243
|Montreal
|69
|19
|39
|11
|49
|178
|262
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-Colorado
|69
|49
|14
|6
|104
|262
|189
|c-Minnesota
|67
|42
|20
|5
|89
|247
|208
|p-Calgary
|68
|40
|19
|9
|89
|238
|171
|c-St. Louis
|68
|38
|20
|10
|86
|245
|201
|p-Los Angeles
|71
|38
|23
|10
|86
|205
|202
|p-Edmonton
|69
|39
|25
|5
|83
|243
|224
|Nashville
|68
|39
|25
|4
|82
|224
|199
|Dallas
|67
|39
|25
|3
|81
|200
|200
|Vegas
|70
|38
|28
|4
|80
|224
|208
|Winnipeg
|70
|33
|27
|10
|76
|217
|219
|Vancouver
|69
|32
|28
|9
|73
|196
|199
|Anaheim
|70
|28
|30
|12
|68
|198
|224
|San Jose
|68
|29
|31
|8
|66
|181
|218
|Chicago
|69
|24
|35
|10
|58
|186
|244
|Seattle
|68
|21
|41
|6
|48
|178
|241
|Arizona
|68
|21
|42
|5
|47
|173
|247
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Friday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0
Buffalo 4, Nashville 3
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2
Ottawa 5, Detroit 2
Edmonton 6, St. Louis 5, OT
Vegas 5, Seattle 2
Anaheim 5, Arizona 0
Saturday's Games
Florida 7, New Jersey 6, OT
Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 3, Carolina 1
Boston 5, Columbus 2
Montreal 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO
St. Louis 6, Calgary 4
Dallas 5, San Jose 4
Sunday's Games
Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
