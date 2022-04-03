All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida6847156100282201
m-Carolina694516898230164
a-Toronto684419593258207
a-Tampa Bay684318793228192
m-N.Y. Rangers694420593211181
m-Pittsburgh7041191092233188
Boston684320591217183
Washington6837211084225197
N.Y. Islanders673127971186183
Columbus693232569223260
Detroit682633961195263
Buffalo6925331161190243
Ottawa672437654176219
New Jersey682438654210254
Philadelphia6821361153175243
Montreal6919391149178262

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado6949146104262189
c-Minnesota674220589247208
p-Calgary684019989238171
c-St. Louis6838201086245201
p-Los Angeles7138231086205202
p-Edmonton693925583243224
Nashville683925482224199
Dallas673925381200200
Vegas703828480224208
Winnipeg7033271076217219
Vancouver693228973196199
Anaheim7028301268198224
San Jose682931866181218
Chicago6924351058186244
Seattle682141648178241
Arizona682142547173247

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

Buffalo 4, Nashville 3

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

Edmonton 6, St. Louis 5, OT

Vegas 5, Seattle 2

Anaheim 5, Arizona 0

Saturday's Games

Florida 7, New Jersey 6, OT

Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 3, Carolina 1

Boston 5, Columbus 2

Montreal 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO

St. Louis 6, Calgary 4

Dallas 5, San Jose 4

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

