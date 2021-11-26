All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina191531316439
Florida201433317652
Washington211335317450
N.Y. Rangers201343296054
Toronto211461295747
Tampa Bay191243276252
Columbus181260246453
Pittsburgh201064245953
Detroit21993215869
Boston171070205349
New Jersey18864205256
Philadelphia19874204756
Buffalo208102185867
N.Y. Islanders175102123252
Montreal225152124880
Ottawa18413194469

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary201235296838
Edmonton191450287457
Minnesota201361277462
Anaheim211173256956
Vegas201280246461
St. Louis201073236556
Nashville201181235657
Winnipeg20974225658
Colorado171061216754
San Jose191081215254
Dallas18972205053
Los Angeles19883194952
Chicago207112164565
Vancouver216132144970
Seattle206131135472
Arizona204142103774

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Boston 2

Minnesota 7, Winnipeg 1

Chicago 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Carolina 6, Philadelphia 3

Anaheim 4, Ottawa 0

Washington 4, Florida 3

Nashville 4, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 4, Montreal 1

Columbus 4, Vancouver 2

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 0

Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders 0

Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

