All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Boston
|52
|39
|8
|5
|83
|193
|113
|m-Carolina
|52
|34
|10
|8
|76
|175
|142
|m-New Jersey
|51
|34
|13
|4
|72
|179
|136
|a-Toronto
|54
|32
|14
|8
|72
|181
|145
|a-Tampa Bay
|52
|34
|16
|2
|70
|187
|153
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|53
|31
|14
|8
|70
|178
|141
|Washington
|54
|28
|20
|6
|62
|168
|153
|Pittsburgh
|51
|26
|16
|9
|61
|169
|157
|N.Y. Islanders
|56
|27
|23
|6
|60
|162
|155
|Florida
|55
|26
|23
|6
|58
|192
|190
|Buffalo
|51
|26
|21
|4
|56
|188
|177
|Detroit
|51
|23
|20
|8
|54
|154
|168
|Philadelphia
|54
|22
|22
|10
|54
|146
|167
|Ottawa
|51
|24
|24
|3
|51
|154
|165
|Montreal
|52
|21
|27
|4
|46
|138
|192
|Columbus
|53
|16
|33
|4
|36
|135
|204
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-Dallas
|54
|30
|14
|10
|70
|181
|139
|p-Vegas
|53
|31
|18
|4
|66
|170
|150
|c-Winnipeg
|52
|32
|19
|1
|65
|167
|137
|p-Edmonton
|53
|30
|18
|5
|65
|199
|170
|p-Seattle
|52
|29
|18
|5
|63
|181
|164
|Los Angeles
|53
|28
|18
|7
|63
|173
|183
|c-Colorado
|51
|28
|19
|4
|60
|157
|143
|Calgary
|53
|25
|18
|10
|60
|172
|162
|Minnesota
|51
|27
|20
|4
|58
|155
|150
|Nashville
|50
|25
|19
|6
|56
|140
|147
|St. Louis
|51
|23
|25
|3
|49
|156
|185
|Vancouver
|53
|21
|28
|4
|46
|181
|215
|San Jose
|53
|16
|26
|11
|43
|162
|203
|Arizona
|52
|17
|28
|7
|41
|137
|183
|Anaheim
|53
|17
|30
|6
|40
|133
|216
|Chicago
|50
|16
|29
|5
|37
|124
|182
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Friday's Games
Toronto 3, Columbus 0
N.Y. Rangers 6, Seattle 3
Chicago 4, Arizona 3, OT
Pittsburgh 6, Anaheim 3
Saturday's Games
Detroit 5, Vancouver 2
Calgary 7, Buffalo 2
Nashville 2, Philadelphia 1, OT
Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3
Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 1
Washington 2, Boston 1
Colorado 5, Florida 3
N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 2
Columbus 4, Toronto 3
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Edmonton at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Washington, 1:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
