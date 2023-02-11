All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Boston52398583193113
m-Carolina523410876175142
m-New Jersey513413472179136
a-Toronto543214872181145
a-Tampa Bay523416270187153
m-N.Y. Rangers533114870178141
Washington542820662168153
Pittsburgh512616961169157
N.Y. Islanders562723660162155
Florida552623658192190
Buffalo512621456188177
Detroit512320854154168
Philadelphia5422221054146167
Ottawa512424351154165
Montreal522127446138192
Columbus531633436135204

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Dallas5430141070181139
p-Vegas533118466170150
c-Winnipeg523219165167137
p-Edmonton533018565199170
p-Seattle522918563181164
Los Angeles532818763173183
c-Colorado512819460157143
Calgary5325181060172162
Minnesota512720458155150
Nashville502519656140147
St. Louis512325349156185
Vancouver532128446181215
San Jose5316261143162203
Arizona521728741137183
Anaheim531730640133216
Chicago501629537124182

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

Toronto 3, Columbus 0

N.Y. Rangers 6, Seattle 3

Chicago 4, Arizona 3, OT

Pittsburgh 6, Anaheim 3

Saturday's Games

Detroit 5, Vancouver 2

Calgary 7, Buffalo 2

Nashville 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3

Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 1

Washington 2, Boston 1

Colorado 5, Florida 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 2

Columbus 4, Toronto 3

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

