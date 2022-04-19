All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Florida7554156114317218
x-Toronto7650206106295235
x-Carolina7749208106256190
x-N.Y. Rangers7649216104235191
x-Tampa Bay7546218100250212
x-Boston754624597233203
x-Pittsburgh7743231197254215
x-Washington7643231096263225
N.Y. Islanders753531979208210
Columbus763535676245282
Buffalo7829381169219278
Detroit7629371068214291
Ottawa762841763206248
New Jersey762742761234280
Philadelphia7623421157196278
Montreal7620451151197295

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Colorado7655156116296209
x-Calgary7647209103273190
x-St. Louis76462010102288219
x-Minnesota7547217101281235
p-Edmonton764426694264235
Dallas754327591219221
Nashville764328591244225
p-Los Angeles7740271090222226
Vegas774131587246229
Vancouver7537281084224211
Winnipeg7635301181235245
Anaheim7730331474219253
San Jose7529341270195241
Chicago7625401161204273
Seattle752544656197260
Arizona762249549186292

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Florida 6, Detroit 1

Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 5, San Jose 4, OT

St. Louis 8, Nashville 3

Toronto 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Anaheim 6, Columbus 4

Monday's Games

Calgary 5, Chicago 2

Washington 3, Colorado 2

New Jersey 3, Vegas 2

Carolina 5, Arizona 3

Seattle 4, Ottawa 2

Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

