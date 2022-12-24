All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston3327425613074
Carolina3422665010690
Toronto3421764811182
New Jersey34221024611587
Pittsburgh3319954311495
N.Y. Rangers35191154311696
Washington361913442111102
Tampa Bay32201114111597
N.Y. Islanders35191424011298
Detroit32141173598105
Buffalo321614234127109
Florida351516434114120
Montreal34151633395118
Ottawa331416331100106
Philadelphia35111772990119
Columbus33102122289135

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas362411149126104
Dallas3520964612599
Los Angeles371912644121128
Winnipeg34211214311188
Seattle321810440113104
Colorado3219112409684
Minnesota33191224010695
Edmonton351815238126122
Calgary341512737109108
St. Louis341616234109128
Nashville3214135338298
Vancouver331515333114129
San Jose351118628108129
Arizona32111652787117
Anaheim3492232182145
Chicago3282042075122

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Boston 3, Winnipeg 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Washington 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Vancouver 6, Seattle 5, SO

Los Angeles 4, Calgary 3, OT

San Jose 5, Minnesota 2

Friday's Games

Boston 4, New Jersey 3

Washington 4, Winnipeg 1

Carolina 6, Philadelphia 5

Vegas 5, St. Louis 4, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, Florida 1

Dallas 4, Montreal 2

Colorado 3, Nashville 2, OT

Chicago 5, Columbus 2

Vancouver 5, Edmonton 2

Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1, SO

Detroit at Ottawa, ppd

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you