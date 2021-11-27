All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina191531316439
Washington211335317450
Florida211443317756
Toronto221561316148
N.Y. Rangers201343296054
Tampa Bay191243276252
Columbus181260246556
Pittsburgh211074246564
Detroit221093236171
Boston171070205349
New Jersey18864205256
Philadelphia19874204756
Buffalo218103196070
Montreal236152145986
N.Y. Islanders175102123252
Ottawa19414194673

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton201550307759
Calgary201235296838
Minnesota201361277462
Anaheim211173256956
Vegas211290246664
St. Louis201073236857
Nashville201181235659
Winnipeg20974225658
Colorado171061216954
San Jose201091215358
Los Angeles20983215354
Dallas18972205355
Chicago207112164565
Seattle217131155873
Vancouver216132144970
Arizona204142103977

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Boston 2

Minnesota 7, Winnipeg 1

Chicago 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Carolina 6, Philadelphia 3

Anaheim 4, Ottawa 0

Washington 4, Florida 3

Nashville 4, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 4, Montreal 1

Columbus 4, Vancouver 2

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 0

Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders 0

Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Toronto 4, San Jose 1

Saturday's Games

Seattle 4, Florida 1

Detroit 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Edmonton 3, Vegas 2

Los Angeles 4, Ottawa 2

Montreal 6, Pittsburgh 3

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, ppd

San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

