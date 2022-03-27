All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida644414694262186
m-Carolina654315793216156
m-Pittsburgh6740171090225179
m-N.Y. Rangers664219589203172
a-Tampa Bay654118688215182
a-Boston654119587200174
Toronto644019585234195
Washington6737201084224191
Columbus663229569216246
N.Y. Islanders642827965174178
Detroit662632860189253
Buffalo6623331056178232
Philadelphia6621341153171233
Ottawa652336652170213
New Jersey652337551200237
Montreal6518371046167244

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado654614597251181
p-Calgary654017888231160
c-Minnesota633920482234200
p-Los Angeles673622981195188
c-Nashville663824480217194
St. Louis643520979226187
p-Edmonton663625577227215
Vegas683628476216206
Dallas643625375189192
Vancouver673226973192191
Winnipeg6631251072207206
San Jose652928866173204
Anaheim6727291165189218
Chicago6624321058179229
Seattle652039646170232
Arizona642040444166232

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1, OT

Vegas 5, Chicago 4, OT

Montreal 4, Toronto 2

Washington 4, New Jersey 3

Vancouver 4, Dallas 1

Florida 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Carolina 7, St. Louis 2

Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, OT

Calgary 9, Edmonton 5

San Jose 4, Anaheim 1

Los Angeles 4, Seattle 2

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Pittsburgh 11, Detroit 2

Nashville 5, Philadelphia 4

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

