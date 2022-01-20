All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay41279559141117
Florida39268557159116
N.Y. Rangers40261045611999
Carolina3626825412681
Pittsburgh392410553131104
Washington412210953136115
Toronto37241035112699
Boston372312248116100
Detroit401817541108130
Columbus371818137118132
Philadelphia40131983499135
New Jersey381419533108133
N.Y. Islanders3213136327588
Buffalo401221731105139
Ottawa33112022494121
Montreal3882552183139

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado37268355158115
St. Louis392311551138108
Nashville412414351125115
Vegas402315248141122
Minnesota352210347132109
Los Angeles402015545115109
Anaheim421916745120122
San Jose402117244112121
Calgary35181164211088
Winnipeg351712640105103
Dallas371916240107115
Vancouver391818339101111
Edmonton351815238117117
Chicago39151863695126
Seattle381123426102138
Arizona38102442486141

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona 4, New Jersey 1

N.Y. Rangers 6, Toronto 3

Colorado 2, Anaheim 0

Thursday's Games

Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1

Boston 4, Washington 3

Dallas 5, Buffalo 4

Pittsburgh 6, Ottawa 4

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 3 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

