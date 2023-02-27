All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Boston59468597222126
m-Carolina583911886198151
m-New Jersey593915583208157
a-Toronto603715882207158
a-Tampa Bay593718478212176
m-N.Y. Rangers603417977201168
N.Y. Islanders633125769183174
Pittsburgh592921967192190
Buffalo583123466220203
Detroit592823864181190
Florida612926664210213
Washington622927664188187
Ottawa592926462183187
Philadelphia6123281056161202
Montreal592530454163214
Columbus601935644154222

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
p-Vegas603519676192169
c-Dallas6031161375195159
p-Los Angeles613320874205206
c-Colorado583419573185157
c-Minnesota603321672175166
p-Edmonton613221872232205
Winnipeg603524171183159
Seattle593221670203189
Calgary6027211266193188
Nashville572922664169171
St. Louis592628557180215
Vancouver602431553205243
Arizona592030949160211
San Jose6018301248179223
Chicago582132547147209
Anaheim601934745152250

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 7, Washington 4

Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Winnipeg 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Los Angeles 2

Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 5, Seattle 1

Nashville 6, Arizona 2

Monday's Games

Ottawa 6, Detroit 2

Boston 3, Edmonton 2

Vancouver 5, Dallas 4, OT

Colorado 3, Vegas 0

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

