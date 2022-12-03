All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey241941399055
Boston221930388848
Toronto251555357662
Carolina241365317067
N.Y. Islanders2515100307966
Tampa Bay231481298072
Pittsburgh241284288376
Detroit221165277270
N.Y. Rangers251195277471
Florida241194268382
Montreal2312101256778
Washington2510114246978
Buffalo2410131219089
Philadelphia248115215779
Ottawa239131197076
Columbus228122186488

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas251771358667
Seattle231553338770
Dallas241464329366
Los Angeles261394309093
Winnipeg221471296957
Colorado211371277456
Minnesota231292267269
Nashville231292266370
Edmonton2413110268287
Calgary2310103236872
St. Louis2311120226784
Vancouver249123218193
San Jose268144207792
Arizona217113175775
Chicago226124165683
Anaheim2561631563106

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Nashville 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Columbus 4, Winnipeg 1

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 5, Anaheim 4, SO

Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

