All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|24
|19
|4
|1
|39
|90
|55
|Boston
|22
|19
|3
|0
|38
|88
|48
|Toronto
|25
|15
|5
|5
|35
|76
|62
|Carolina
|24
|13
|6
|5
|31
|70
|67
|N.Y. Islanders
|25
|15
|10
|0
|30
|79
|66
|Tampa Bay
|23
|14
|8
|1
|29
|80
|72
|Pittsburgh
|24
|12
|8
|4
|28
|83
|76
|Detroit
|22
|11
|6
|5
|27
|72
|70
|N.Y. Rangers
|25
|11
|9
|5
|27
|74
|71
|Florida
|24
|11
|9
|4
|26
|83
|82
|Montreal
|23
|12
|10
|1
|25
|67
|78
|Washington
|25
|10
|11
|4
|24
|69
|78
|Buffalo
|24
|10
|13
|1
|21
|90
|89
|Philadelphia
|24
|8
|11
|5
|21
|57
|79
|Ottawa
|23
|9
|13
|1
|19
|70
|76
|Columbus
|22
|8
|12
|2
|18
|64
|88
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|25
|17
|7
|1
|35
|86
|67
|Seattle
|23
|15
|5
|3
|33
|87
|70
|Dallas
|24
|14
|6
|4
|32
|93
|66
|Los Angeles
|26
|13
|9
|4
|30
|90
|93
|Winnipeg
|22
|14
|7
|1
|29
|69
|57
|Colorado
|21
|13
|7
|1
|27
|74
|56
|Minnesota
|23
|12
|9
|2
|26
|72
|69
|Nashville
|23
|12
|9
|2
|26
|63
|70
|Edmonton
|24
|13
|11
|0
|26
|82
|87
|Calgary
|23
|10
|10
|3
|23
|68
|72
|St. Louis
|23
|11
|12
|0
|22
|67
|84
|Vancouver
|24
|9
|12
|3
|21
|81
|93
|San Jose
|26
|8
|14
|4
|20
|77
|92
|Arizona
|21
|7
|11
|3
|17
|57
|75
|Chicago
|22
|6
|12
|4
|16
|56
|83
|Anaheim
|25
|6
|16
|3
|15
|63
|106
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Ottawa 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Nashville 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Columbus 4, Winnipeg 1
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 5, Anaheim 4, SO
Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Florida at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.