EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston211830368547
New Jersey221840368248
Toronto231355316959
N.Y. Islanders231580307759
Carolina221165276161
Detroit201154266661
Tampa Bay201271256963
Pittsburgh221183257770
N.Y. Rangers221084246662
Florida211083237371
Montreal211191236573
Washington239113216274
Philadelphia227105195374
Buffalo219120187673
Ottawa207121156369
Columbus207121155884

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas221651337961
Dallas221264288465
Seattle201253277056
Los Angeles231292267578
Colorado191261256847
Winnipeg191261255651
Edmonton2111100227075
St. Louis2111100226274
Calgary21993216168
Nashville20992205365
Minnesota20992205859
Arizona19793175166
Vancouver207103177579
San Jose237133176985
Chicago206104165071
Anaheim216141135489

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Boston 3, Carolina 2, OT

Washington 3, Calgary 0

Toronto 4, Minnesota 3

Montreal 3, Chicago 2, SO

Ottawa 5, Anaheim 1

Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 1

Seattle 4, Vegas 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Columbus 2

New Jersey 3, Buffalo 1

Tampa Bay 5, St. Louis 2

Detroit 4, Arizona 3, SO

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 4, OT

Los Angeles 5, San Jose 2

Colorado at Nashville, ppd

Saturday's Games

Edmonton 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Carolina 3, Calgary 2

St. Louis 5, Florida 4, OT

New Jersey 5, Washington 1

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 4, Dallas 1

Columbus at Nashville, ppd

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

