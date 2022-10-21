All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston541082316
Pittsburgh43017208
Florida531171615
N.Y. Rangers531171915
Buffalo431061710
Carolina43106159
Philadelphia431061410
Detroit420261511
Montreal532061413
Toronto532061414
N.Y. Islanders422041410
New Jersey422041213
Ottawa422041514
Columbus523041420
Tampa Bay523041316
Washington523041518

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas541081710
Dallas43017156
Calgary431061514
Los Angeles633062127
Seattle622261722
Colorado522151917
Nashville623151521
St. Louis2200495
Chicago422041111
Edmonton422041615
Winnipeg422041113
Anaheim513131323
Arizona413021120
Minnesota413021623
Vancouver503221522
San Jose615021121

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 1

San Jose 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Montreal 6, Arizona 2

Ottawa 5, Washington 2

Columbus 5, Nashville 3

Boston 2, Anaheim 1, SO

Toronto 3, Dallas 2, OT

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Minnesota 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Edmonton 6, Carolina 4

Buffalo 6, Calgary 3

Vegas 5, Winnipeg 2

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT

Chicago 4, Detroit 3, OT

Seattle 3, Colorado 2

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

