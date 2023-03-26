All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Boston
|73
|57
|11
|5
|119
|275
|157
|x-Carolina
|72
|47
|16
|9
|103
|241
|188
|x-New Jersey
|73
|46
|19
|8
|100
|256
|201
|a-Toronto
|73
|44
|20
|9
|97
|251
|203
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|73
|43
|20
|10
|96
|247
|198
|a-Tampa Bay
|74
|42
|26
|6
|90
|253
|230
|N.Y. Islanders
|74
|37
|28
|9
|83
|219
|205
|Pittsburgh
|73
|36
|27
|10
|82
|235
|236
|Florida
|73
|36
|30
|7
|79
|255
|251
|Buffalo
|72
|35
|31
|6
|76
|258
|267
|Washington
|74
|34
|32
|8
|76
|236
|231
|Ottawa
|73
|35
|33
|5
|75
|231
|238
|Detroit
|72
|31
|32
|9
|71
|209
|238
|Philadelphia
|72
|28
|32
|12
|68
|195
|236
|Montreal
|73
|29
|38
|6
|64
|211
|270
|Columbus
|72
|23
|42
|7
|53
|196
|285
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|p-Vegas
|73
|46
|21
|6
|98
|242
|205
|p-Los Angeles
|72
|42
|20
|10
|94
|251
|230
|c-Minnesota
|73
|42
|22
|9
|93
|219
|198
|c-Colorado
|72
|43
|23
|6
|92
|240
|200
|c-Dallas
|73
|39
|20
|14
|92
|251
|204
|p-Edmonton
|73
|41
|23
|9
|91
|286
|247
|Seattle
|72
|40
|24
|8
|88
|253
|231
|Winnipeg
|74
|41
|30
|3
|85
|222
|209
|Calgary
|74
|33
|26
|15
|81
|238
|232
|Nashville
|72
|36
|28
|8
|80
|204
|216
|Vancouver
|73
|34
|34
|5
|73
|251
|270
|St. Louis
|72
|33
|33
|6
|72
|230
|261
|Arizona
|74
|27
|34
|13
|67
|207
|257
|Anaheim
|73
|23
|40
|10
|56
|189
|297
|Chicago
|73
|24
|43
|6
|54
|179
|262
|San Jose
|73
|19
|39
|15
|53
|209
|286
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 7, Nashville 2
Los Angeles 4, Winnipeg 1
Calgary 5, San Jose 3
Buffalo 2, N.Y. Islanders 0
Minnesota 3, Chicago 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 3
Montreal 8, Columbus 2
Carolina 5, Toronto 3
Vancouver 3, Dallas 1
New Jersey 5, Ottawa 3
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3
Vegas 4, Edmonton 3, OT
St. Louis 6, Anaheim 3
Sunday's Games
Colorado 4, Arizona 3, SO
Boston 4, Carolina 3, SO
Toronto 3, Nashville 2
Vancouver 4, Chicago 2
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.