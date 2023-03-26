All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Boston7357115119275157
x-Carolina7247169103241188
x-New Jersey7346198100256201
a-Toronto734420997251203
m-N.Y. Rangers7343201096247198
a-Tampa Bay744226690253230
N.Y. Islanders743728983219205
Pittsburgh7336271082235236
Florida733630779255251
Buffalo723531676258267
Washington743432876236231
Ottawa733533575231238
Detroit723132971209238
Philadelphia7228321268195236
Montreal732938664211270
Columbus722342753196285

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
p-Vegas734621698242205
p-Los Angeles7242201094251230
c-Minnesota734222993219198
c-Colorado724323692240200
c-Dallas7339201492251204
p-Edmonton734123991286247
Seattle724024888253231
Winnipeg744130385222209
Calgary7433261581238232
Nashville723628880204216
Vancouver733434573251270
St. Louis723333672230261
Arizona7427341367207257
Anaheim7323401056189297
Chicago732443654179262
San Jose7319391553209286

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 7, Nashville 2

Los Angeles 4, Winnipeg 1

Calgary 5, San Jose 3

Buffalo 2, N.Y. Islanders 0

Minnesota 3, Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 3

Montreal 8, Columbus 2

Carolina 5, Toronto 3

Vancouver 3, Dallas 1

New Jersey 5, Ottawa 3

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

Vegas 4, Edmonton 3, OT

St. Louis 6, Anaheim 3

Sunday's Games

Colorado 4, Arizona 3, SO

Boston 4, Carolina 3, SO

Toronto 3, Nashville 2

Vancouver 4, Chicago 2

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you