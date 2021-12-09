All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|25
|17
|4
|4
|38
|96
|71
|Washington
|26
|16
|4
|6
|38
|92
|65
|Toronto
|27
|18
|7
|2
|38
|85
|66
|N.Y. Rangers
|25
|17
|5
|3
|37
|77
|66
|Tampa Bay
|25
|16
|5
|4
|36
|84
|67
|Carolina
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|79
|54
|Pittsburgh
|25
|12
|8
|5
|29
|75
|68
|Detroit
|26
|13
|10
|3
|29
|73
|83
|Boston
|22
|12
|8
|2
|26
|62
|58
|Columbus
|24
|13
|11
|0
|26
|80
|80
|New Jersey
|24
|10
|9
|5
|25
|70
|79
|Philadelphia
|24
|8
|12
|4
|20
|56
|82
|Buffalo
|25
|8
|14
|3
|19
|70
|92
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|6
|10
|5
|17
|43
|64
|Ottawa
|24
|7
|16
|1
|15
|63
|93
|Montreal
|27
|6
|18
|3
|15
|61
|96
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|25
|18
|6
|1
|37
|96
|72
|Calgary
|26
|15
|6
|5
|35
|84
|56
|Anaheim
|27
|14
|8
|5
|33
|89
|78
|Edmonton
|24
|16
|8
|0
|32
|87
|74
|Colorado
|23
|14
|7
|2
|30
|99
|79
|St. Louis
|25
|13
|8
|4
|30
|84
|73
|Nashville
|25
|14
|10
|1
|29
|73
|70
|San Jose
|26
|14
|11
|1
|29
|71
|71
|Dallas
|22
|13
|7
|2
|28
|64
|59
|Vegas
|24
|14
|10
|0
|28
|81
|73
|Winnipeg
|25
|12
|9
|4
|28
|76
|72
|Los Angeles
|24
|10
|10
|4
|24
|64
|67
|Vancouver
|27
|10
|15
|2
|22
|66
|81
|Seattle
|25
|9
|14
|2
|20
|73
|90
|Chicago
|25
|9
|14
|2
|20
|56
|81
|Arizona
|25
|5
|18
|2
|12
|44
|93
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Ottawa 3
Nashville 5, Detroit 2
Toronto 5, Columbus 4
Anaheim 2, Buffalo 0
Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 4, Florida 3, OT
N.Y. Rangers 6, Chicago 2
Minnesota 4, Edmonton 1
San Jose 5, Calgary 3
Wednesday's Games
Colorado 7, N.Y. Rangers 3
New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 0
Vancouver 2, Boston 1, SO
Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.