All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida473210569194139
a-Tampa Bay483111668163136
m-Carolina453210367159106
m-Pittsburgh482911866160126
m-N.Y. Rangers473013464145122
a-Toronto443011363159120
Washington492614961161137
Boston452616355133130
Detroit482121648136165
Columbus452222145145166
N.Y. Islanders411718640100111
New Jersey481726539141172
Philadelphia461523838116158
Ottawa431623436118142
Buffalo461424836120161
Montreal46831723102184

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado45338470186131
c-Nashville472815460147129
c-Minnesota422811359161122
p-Vegas482817359162143
St. Louis452614557157128
p-Calgary442513656147106
p-Los Angeles472416755136130
Anaheim482316955141137
Dallas452518252137137
Edmonton452418351146147
San Jose462220448126142
Vancouver482121648123133
Winnipeg441917846125132
Chicago471723741116157
Seattle471528434123164
Arizona481232428108180

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Ottawa 0

Columbus 4, Buffalo 3, OT

Washington 5, Montreal 2

Carolina 6, Boston 0

New Jersey 7, St. Louis 4

Calgary 5, Toronto 2

Colorado 3, Tampa Bay 2

Friday's Games

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Edmonton 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 3

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you