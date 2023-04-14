All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Boston
|82
|65
|12
|5
|135
|305
|177
|y-Carolina
|82
|52
|21
|9
|113
|266
|213
|x-New Jersey
|82
|52
|22
|8
|112
|291
|226
|x-Toronto
|82
|50
|21
|11
|111
|279
|222
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|82
|47
|22
|13
|107
|277
|219
|x-Tampa Bay
|82
|46
|30
|6
|98
|283
|254
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|82
|42
|31
|9
|93
|243
|222
|x-Florida
|82
|42
|32
|8
|92
|290
|273
|Pittsburgh
|82
|40
|31
|11
|91
|262
|264
|Buffalo
|81
|41
|33
|7
|89
|291
|298
|Ottawa
|82
|39
|35
|8
|86
|261
|271
|Detroit
|82
|35
|37
|10
|80
|240
|279
|Washington
|82
|35
|37
|10
|80
|255
|265
|Philadelphia
|82
|31
|38
|13
|75
|222
|277
|Montreal
|82
|31
|45
|6
|68
|232
|307
|Columbus
|81
|25
|47
|9
|59
|212
|325
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Vegas
|82
|51
|22
|9
|111
|272
|229
|x-Edmonton
|82
|50
|23
|9
|109
|325
|261
|x-Dallas
|82
|47
|21
|14
|108
|285
|218
|x-Colorado
|81
|50
|24
|7
|107
|276
|223
|x-Los Angeles
|82
|47
|25
|10
|104
|280
|257
|x-Minnesota
|82
|46
|25
|11
|103
|246
|225
|x-Seattle
|82
|46
|28
|8
|100
|289
|256
|x-Winnipeg
|82
|46
|33
|3
|95
|248
|225
|Calgary
|82
|38
|27
|17
|93
|263
|253
|Nashville
|81
|42
|31
|8
|92
|226
|234
|Vancouver
|82
|38
|37
|7
|83
|277
|301
|St. Louis
|82
|37
|38
|7
|81
|263
|301
|Arizona
|82
|28
|40
|14
|70
|228
|299
|San Jose
|82
|22
|44
|16
|60
|234
|321
|Chicago
|82
|26
|49
|7
|59
|204
|301
|Anaheim
|82
|23
|47
|12
|58
|209
|338
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 4, Montreal 2
Dallas 5, St. Louis 2
Calgary 3, San Jose 1
Thursday's Games
Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 0
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Carolina 6, Florida 4
Boston 5, Montreal 4
New Jersey 5, Washington 4, OT
Nashville 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Dallas 1, St. Louis 0
Colorado 4, Winnipeg 2
Philadelphia 5, Chicago 4, OT
Edmonton 5, San Jose 2
Vancouver 5, Arizona 4, OT
Los Angeles 5, Anaheim 3
Vegas 3, Seattle 1
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
