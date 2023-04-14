All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Boston8265125135305177
y-Carolina8252219113266213
x-New Jersey8252228112291226
x-Toronto82502111111279222
x-N.Y. Rangers82472213107277219
x-Tampa Bay824630698283254
x-N.Y. Islanders824231993243222
x-Florida824232892290273
Pittsburgh8240311191262264
Buffalo814133789291298
Ottawa823935886261271
Detroit8235371080240279
Washington8235371080255265
Philadelphia8231381375222277
Montreal823145668232307
Columbus812547959212325

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Vegas8251229111272229
x-Edmonton8250239109325261
x-Dallas82472114108285218
x-Colorado8150247107276223
x-Los Angeles82472510104280257
x-Minnesota82462511103246225
x-Seattle8246288100289256
x-Winnipeg824633395248225
Calgary8238271793263253
Nashville814231892226234
Vancouver823837783277301
St. Louis823738781263301
Arizona8228401470228299
San Jose8222441660234321
Chicago822649759204301
Anaheim8223471258209338

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, Montreal 2

Dallas 5, St. Louis 2

Calgary 3, San Jose 1

Thursday's Games

Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 0

Buffalo 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Carolina 6, Florida 4

Boston 5, Montreal 4

New Jersey 5, Washington 4, OT

Nashville 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Dallas 1, St. Louis 0

Colorado 4, Winnipeg 2

Philadelphia 5, Chicago 4, OT

Edmonton 5, San Jose 2

Vancouver 5, Arizona 4, OT

Los Angeles 5, Anaheim 3

Vegas 3, Seattle 1

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

