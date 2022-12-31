All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|36
|28
|4
|4
|60
|138
|82
|Carolina
|36
|24
|6
|6
|54
|113
|90
|Toronto
|36
|22
|8
|6
|50
|119
|92
|New Jersey
|36
|23
|11
|2
|48
|120
|92
|Tampa Bay
|34
|22
|11
|1
|45
|121
|99
|Washington
|38
|20
|13
|5
|45
|119
|106
|Pittsburgh
|36
|19
|11
|6
|44
|121
|109
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|21
|14
|2
|44
|119
|100
|N.Y. Rangers
|37
|19
|12
|6
|44
|117
|102
|Buffalo
|34
|18
|14
|2
|38
|137
|115
|Detroit
|34
|15
|12
|7
|37
|106
|115
|Florida
|37
|16
|17
|4
|36
|121
|126
|Ottawa
|35
|16
|16
|3
|35
|107
|111
|Montreal
|36
|15
|18
|3
|33
|98
|130
|Philadelphia
|36
|12
|17
|7
|31
|94
|122
|Columbus
|35
|11
|22
|2
|24
|94
|138
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|37
|22
|9
|6
|50
|132
|102
|Vegas
|38
|24
|12
|2
|50
|128
|109
|Los Angeles
|39
|21
|12
|6
|48
|130
|134
|Winnipeg
|36
|22
|13
|1
|45
|116
|94
|Minnesota
|35
|20
|13
|2
|42
|111
|100
|Edmonton
|37
|20
|15
|2
|42
|135
|125
|Colorado
|34
|19
|12
|3
|41
|103
|95
|Calgary
|37
|17
|13
|7
|41
|114
|113
|Seattle
|34
|18
|12
|4
|40
|117
|114
|St. Louis
|36
|17
|16
|3
|37
|112
|130
|Nashville
|34
|15
|14
|5
|35
|92
|104
|Vancouver
|35
|16
|16
|3
|35
|122
|135
|Arizona
|34
|13
|16
|5
|31
|99
|123
|San Jose
|37
|11
|19
|7
|29
|113
|139
|Anaheim
|37
|10
|23
|4
|24
|87
|154
|Chicago
|35
|8
|23
|4
|20
|77
|132
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Nashville 6, Anaheim 1
New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 2
Carolina 4, Florida 0
Edmonton 7, Seattle 2
Saturday's Games
Columbus 4, Chicago 1
Buffalo 4, Boston 3, OT
Nashville at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Carolina at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
