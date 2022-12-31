All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston3628446013882
Carolina3624665411390
Toronto3622865011992
New Jersey36231124812092
Tampa Bay34221114512199
Washington382013545119106
Pittsburgh361911644121109
N.Y. Islanders372114244119100
N.Y. Rangers371912644117102
Buffalo341814238137115
Detroit341512737106115
Florida371617436121126
Ottawa351616335107111
Montreal36151833398130
Philadelphia36121773194122
Columbus35112222494138

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas37229650132102
Vegas382412250128109
Los Angeles392112648130134
Winnipeg36221314511694
Minnesota352013242111100
Edmonton372015242135125
Colorado34191234110395
Calgary371713741114113
Seattle341812440117114
St. Louis361716337112130
Nashville34151453592104
Vancouver351616335122135
Arizona34131653199123
San Jose371119729113139
Anaheim37102342487154
Chicago3582342077132

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Nashville 6, Anaheim 1

New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 2

Carolina 4, Florida 0

Edmonton 7, Seattle 2

Saturday's Games

Columbus 4, Chicago 1

Buffalo 4, Boston 3, OT

Nashville at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you