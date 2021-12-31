All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay3221744610693
Carolina302271459962
Washington3219674511384
Florida3120744411793
Toronto302082429876
N.Y. Rangers311984428981
Pittsburgh301785399176
Detroit31151333388104
Philadelphia31131263284102
Columbus2915131319598
Boston2614102307169
New Jersey31111552786108
Buffalo32101752586112
N.Y. Islanders279126246178
Ottawa2891722079101
Montreal3372241871118

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas332112042120101
St. Louis3218954111087
Anaheim3317974110491
Minnesota3019924011292
Nashville3219112409588
Calgary291676389366
Colorado2717823611591
Edmonton30181203610394
San Jose3217141359196
Los Angeles3215125358687
Winnipeg3014115339087
Vancouver3315153338594
Dallas2915122328285
Chicago3011154267297
Seattle32101842490117
Arizona3062131563117

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Buffalo 3

Florida 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Washington 5, Nashville 3

St. Louis 4, Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 3, Seattle 2, OT

Vancouver 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Boston at Ottawa, ppd

Chicago at Winnipeg, ppd

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Pittsburgh at Toronto, ppd

Dallas at Colorado, ppd

Thursday's Games

Carolina 4, Montreal 0

Florida 9, Tampa Bay 3

Columbus 4, Nashville 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, Buffalo 1

Calgary 6, Seattle 4

San Jose 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Los Angeles 2, Vancouver 1, SO

Friday's Games

Edmonton at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, ppd

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, ppd

Winnipeg at Calgary, ppd

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Target Field, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, ppd

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

