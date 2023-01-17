All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|43
|34
|5
|4
|72
|166
|94
|Carolina
|44
|27
|9
|8
|62
|141
|120
|New Jersey
|44
|29
|12
|3
|61
|156
|116
|Toronto
|45
|27
|11
|7
|61
|152
|121
|Tampa Bay
|42
|28
|13
|1
|57
|152
|122
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|25
|13
|7
|57
|144
|120
|Washington
|47
|24
|17
|6
|54
|150
|133
|Pittsburgh
|43
|22
|15
|6
|50
|139
|130
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|23
|18
|4
|50
|136
|124
|Florida
|46
|21
|20
|5
|47
|152
|158
|Buffalo
|43
|21
|19
|3
|45
|163
|150
|Philadelphia
|45
|19
|19
|7
|45
|127
|145
|Detroit
|43
|18
|17
|8
|44
|134
|149
|Ottawa
|43
|19
|21
|3
|41
|126
|139
|Montreal
|45
|19
|23
|3
|41
|120
|163
|Columbus
|44
|13
|29
|2
|28
|111
|172
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|45
|26
|12
|7
|59
|156
|119
|Winnipeg
|45
|29
|15
|1
|59
|149
|118
|Vegas
|45
|28
|15
|2
|58
|147
|130
|Seattle
|44
|26
|14
|4
|56
|161
|139
|Los Angeles
|46
|25
|15
|6
|56
|154
|157
|Minnesota
|43
|25
|14
|4
|54
|138
|120
|Edmonton
|46
|25
|18
|3
|53
|169
|152
|Calgary
|45
|21
|15
|9
|51
|143
|136
|Nashville
|44
|21
|17
|6
|48
|122
|128
|Colorado
|42
|22
|17
|3
|47
|131
|121
|St. Louis
|45
|22
|20
|3
|47
|141
|160
|Vancouver
|43
|18
|22
|3
|39
|150
|173
|San Jose
|45
|13
|23
|9
|35
|137
|172
|Arizona
|44
|14
|25
|5
|33
|119
|161
|Anaheim
|45
|12
|28
|5
|29
|105
|190
|Chicago
|42
|12
|26
|4
|28
|98
|157
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Florida 4, Buffalo 1
Boston 6, Philadelphia 0
Colorado 6, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1
New Jersey 4, San Jose 3, SO
Dallas 4, Vegas 0
N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
St. Louis 2, Ottawa 1
Nashville 2, Calgary 1
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 4, Washington 2
Montreal 4, Winnipeg 1
Philadelphia 5, Anaheim 2
Toronto 5, Florida 4, OT
Nashville 2, Columbus 1
Chicago 4, Buffalo 3, OT
Edmonton 5, Seattle 2
Arizona 4, Detroit 3, SO
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
