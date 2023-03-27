All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Boston7357115119275157
x-Carolina7247169103241188
x-New Jersey7446208100257206
x-Toronto734420997251203
x-N.Y. Rangers7343201096247198
a-Tampa Bay744226690253230
N.Y. Islanders753828985224206
Pittsburgh7336271082235236
Florida743631779257256
Buffalo733531777261271
Ottawa743633577236240
Washington743432876236231
Detroit723132971209238
Philadelphia7228321268195236
Montreal743038666215273
Columbus722342753196285

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
p-Vegas734621698242205
p-Los Angeles7343201096258236
c-Minnesota744322995224199
c-Colorado724323692240200
c-Dallas7339201492251204
p-Edmonton734123991286247
Seattle734025888254236
Winnipeg744130385222209
Calgary7433261581238232
Nashville723628880204216
Vancouver733434573251270
St. Louis733334672236268
Arizona7427341367207257
Anaheim7323401056189297
Chicago732443654179262
San Jose7319391553209286

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Colorado 4, Arizona 3, SO

Boston 4, Carolina 3, SO

Toronto 3, Nashville 2

Vancouver 4, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 7, St. Louis 6

Monday's Games

Ottawa 5, Florida 2

Montreal 4, Buffalo 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1

Minnesota 5, Seattle 1

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

