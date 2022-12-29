All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|35
|28
|4
|3
|59
|135
|78
|Carolina
|35
|23
|6
|6
|52
|109
|90
|Toronto
|36
|22
|8
|6
|50
|119
|92
|New Jersey
|35
|22
|11
|2
|46
|116
|90
|Tampa Bay
|34
|22
|11
|1
|45
|121
|99
|Washington
|38
|20
|13
|5
|45
|118
|106
|Pittsburgh
|35
|19
|10
|6
|44
|119
|105
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|21
|14
|2
|44
|119
|100
|N.Y. Rangers
|37
|19
|12
|6
|44
|117
|102
|Detroit
|34
|15
|12
|7
|37
|106
|115
|Buffalo
|33
|17
|14
|2
|36
|133
|112
|Florida
|36
|16
|16
|4
|36
|121
|122
|Ottawa
|35
|16
|16
|3
|35
|107
|111
|Montreal
|36
|15
|18
|3
|33
|98
|129
|Philadelphia
|35
|11
|17
|7
|29
|91
|120
|Columbus
|34
|10
|22
|2
|22
|90
|137
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|37
|22
|9
|6
|50
|132
|102
|Vegas
|38
|24
|12
|2
|50
|126
|107
|Los Angeles
|39
|21
|12
|6
|48
|134
|138
|Winnipeg
|36
|22
|13
|1
|45
|116
|94
|Minnesota
|35
|20
|13
|2
|42
|111
|100
|Colorado
|34
|19
|12
|3
|41
|107
|99
|Calgary
|37
|17
|13
|7
|41
|114
|113
|Seattle
|33
|18
|11
|4
|40
|115
|107
|Edmonton
|36
|19
|15
|2
|40
|128
|123
|St. Louis
|36
|17
|16
|3
|37
|112
|130
|Vancouver
|35
|16
|16
|3
|35
|122
|135
|Nashville
|33
|14
|14
|5
|33
|84
|101
|Arizona
|34
|13
|16
|5
|31
|99
|123
|San Jose
|36
|11
|19
|6
|28
|111
|136
|Anaheim
|36
|10
|22
|4
|24
|86
|148
|Chicago
|34
|8
|22
|4
|20
|76
|128
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1
Boston 3, New Jersey 1
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT
Anaheim 3, Vegas 2, SO
Calgary 3, Seattle 2
Thursday's Games
Buffalo 6, Detroit 3
Ottawa 4, Washington 3, OT
Florida 7, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, SO
N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 1
St. Louis 3, Chicago 1
Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 2
Dallas 4, Minnesota 1
Arizona 6, Toronto 3
Los Angeles 5, Colorado 4, SO
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Nashville at Anaheim, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Carolina at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 8 p.m.
