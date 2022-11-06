All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston121020205130
New Jersey12930184431
Carolina12831173934
Detroit12732163937
Toronto13742163734
Tampa Bay12741154038
N.Y. Rangers13643153841
Philadelphia11632142828
N.Y. Islanders12750144130
Buffalo12750144938
Florida12651133839
Washington13562123538
Montreal12561113440
Pittsburgh12462104244
Ottawa1147083838
Columbus1239063055

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas131120224627
Dallas12831174627
Seattle13742164540
Winnipeg11731153327
Los Angeles14761154953
Edmonton12750144642
Colorado11641134031
Chicago12552123439
Calgary10541113233
Minnesota11551113540
Nashville12561113440
Arizona1146193145
Vancouver1236394149
Anaheim1247193656
San Jose1438393649
St. Louis936062135

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Detroit 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Colorado 5, Columbus 1

Winnipeg 4, Chicago 0

Dallas 6, Edmonton 2

Seattle 3, Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 2, Boston 1

Arizona 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 3

Vegas 6, Montreal 4

Philadelphia 2, Ottawa 1

New Jersey 4, Calgary 3, OT

Nashville 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Los Angeles 5, Florida 4

Anaheim 5, San Jose 4, SO

Sunday's Games

Toronto 3, Carolina 1

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Washington, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

